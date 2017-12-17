WORLD SPORTS AT 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City is steamrollering opponents and the English football records. Pep Guardiola's team reeled off a 16th successive Premier League win, overwhelming Tottenham 4-1 to go 14 points clear at the summit. For many teams it's just about finishing in the four Champions League places. By Rob Harris. SENT: 900 words, photos. With separates on Saturday's seven EPL games.

PERTH, Australia — Australia skipper Steve Smith and Mitchell Marsh have a chance to inflict even greater punishment on England in the third Ashes test at the WACA. The pair resume Sunday on 549-4 with a first-innings lead of 146 runs and two days left. By Ihithisham Kamardeen. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

MANCHESTER, England — Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City swept to a 4-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday that sent the runaway Premier League leaders 14 points clear and exacerbated the London club's domestic decline. By Rob Harris. SENT: 750 words, photos.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a free-kick as Real Madrid claimed its third Club World Cup title after beating Brazilian team Gremio 1-0 Saturday. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BARCELONA, Spain — Fernando Torres' first goal in the Spanish league this season gave Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 1-0 win over Alaves on Saturday and lifted the club into second place behind Barcelona. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 670 words, photo.

BERLIN — Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich saved a penalty in injury time as the defending champion stretched its Bundesliga lead to 11 points with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart on Saturday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MILAN, Italy — Inter Milan's unbeaten start to the season was brought to an unlikely end Saturday as the Nerazzurri were defeated 3-1 at home by Udinese and went on to lose top spot in Serie A. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— SOC--NAPOLI-HAMSIK RECORD — Hamsik equals Maradona's Napoli record of 115 goals. SENT: 120 words, photos.

PARIS — The world's two most expensive soccer stars both scored as Paris Saint-Germain restored its nine-point lead in the French league with a 4-1 win at Rennes on Saturday. SENT: 490 words, photos.

TOKYO — South Korea stunned Japan 4-1 on Saturday to win the East Asian Championship after Kim Shin-wook scored two goals. By Sean Carroll. SENT: 300 words, photos.

ORLANDO, Florida — Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera and Angel Cabrera Jr. birdied their last three holes for a 13-under 59 to take a one-shot lead Saturday in the PNC Father-Son Challenge. SENT: 290 words.

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — Aksel Lund Svindal knows the recipe for success on the Saslong Classic course and he wasn't about to let his latest knee injury slow him down. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy — With the Pyeongchang Olympics less than two months away, a pair of young skiers who consider themselves "brothers" shook up the struggling U.S. downhill team on Saturday. Jared Goldberg finished a career-best ninth in the Saslong Classic downhill and teammate Bryce Bennett wasn't far behind in 11th. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 670 words, photos.

VAL D'ISERE, France — With her father proudly watching from the bottom of the slope, Lindsey Vonn sped to an emotional win in a World Cup super-G race on Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 670 words, photos.

KEARNS, Utah — Maame Biney became the first black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic speedskating team with a pair of victories in the 500 meters. By Beth Harris. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SAN JOSE, California — Haley Irwin and Sarah Nurse scored in the second period, sending Canada to a 3-1 victory over the United States on Friday night in the latest Olympic tune-up between the world's top powers in women's hockey. SENT: 250 words, photos.

LAKE PLACID, New York — Natalie Geisenberger always seems to struggle on training days at Mount Van Hoevenberg. Race days, not so much. The German great fought through snowy conditions Saturday to get her fourth luge victory this season. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 330 words, photos.

INNSBRUCK, Austria — Francesco Friedrich won a two-man bobsled World Cup race Saturday to give Germany its second European title of the day, hours after Stephanie Schneider won the women's race. SENT: 280 words, photos.

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox held a Christmas carnival at Fenway Park on Saturday for fans who — like their favorite team — still have some shopping to do. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 380 words, photo.

