Landslide in southern Chile leaves 3 dead, 15 missing

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Officials in Chile say heavy rains fueled a landslide that swept over a village in the country's south, killing at least three people and leaving another 15 missing.

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Madmud Aleuy says the three confirmed dead in Villa Santa Lucia in the Los Lagos region of southern Chile are two women and an unidentified tourist. Fifteen others are missing.

Rains caused a river to overflow and the side of a hill to collapse early Saturday, burying 20 of the 200 houses in the village located 790 miles (1,272 kilometers) south of the capital, Santiago.

President Michel Bachelet said on her Twitter account that emergency services are working in the area "to care for those affected." Some of the injured were evacuated by helicopter to medical centers.