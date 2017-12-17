Air Force Academy to restructure sexual-assault office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force Academy is restructuring and expanding its sexual-assault office after an investigation concluded it was crippled by poor management and derelict in its duties.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Saturday the academy plans to require better qualifications for the office staff and put more emphasis on preventing assaults.

The academy released a report last month saying the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office was hampered by infighting, rumors and shoddy record-keeping. The report also criticized the director, Teresa Beasley.

Beasley has resigned. She has claimed the academy made her a scapegoat for sexual assault problems.

The academy's superintendent, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, says the office will be divided into two units, one devoted to prevent assaults and one to caring for victims.

