Murphy poses next to cutout of Christie on beach

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey governor-elect Phil Murphy is getting some pushback for posing for photos next to a cardboard cutout of Gov. Chris Christie lounging on a beach last summer.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media Friday while on a diplomatic trip to Puerto Rico that he was standing near the cutout on Thursday night and "couldn't resist."

Christie came under intense criticism after he was photographed with his family on a beach closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend because of a government shutdown.

Some called Murphy's action something you might expect on the campaign trail months ago, but not weeks before the Democrat succeeds the Republican governor on Jan. 16.

Christie himself, according to NorthJersey.com, called it "disappointing because we've been so open and so welcoming to him."

