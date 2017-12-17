  1. Home
Hamsik equals Maradona's Napoli record of 115 goals

By  Associated Press
2017/12/17 03:10

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Marek Hamsik has equaled Diego Maradona's all-time record of 115 goals for Serie A team Napoli.

Hamsik reached that tally by scoring after 30 minutes on Saturday in Napoli's 3-1 win at Torino.

Dries Mertens controlled the ball in the area and picked out Hamsik, who volleyed into the top right corner for Napoli's third goal.

It has taken the Slovenia midfielder 11 seasons to reach that tally, while Maradona set that mark in seven seasons with Napoli.

The win put Napoli back at the top of the Italian league.

Argentina great Maradona led Napoli to its only two Serie A titles, in 1987 and 1990.