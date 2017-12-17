Alonso gives champion Chelsea 1-0 win over Southampton

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, right, celebrates after scoring a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, right, celebrates after scoring a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton at
Southampton's Maya Yoshida, right, clears the ball past Chelsea's Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southampton
Chelsea's Pedro, right, competes for the ball with Southampton's Oriol Romeu during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Southa
Chelsea's Eden Hazard, left, competes for the ball with Southampton's Maya Yoshida during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and
LONDON (AP) — Marcos Alonso's pinpoint free-kick gave Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
The Spanish full-back curled a stunning 30-yard (meter) effort past goalkeeper Fraser Forster and into the net in first-half stoppage time.
The champions could have added to their tally but Pedro Rodriguez hit a post and Eden Hazard had a goal disallowed for offside.
Chelsea, which lost last Saturday at West Ham, is third. Southampton dropped to 12th in the 20-team standings.
___
AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague