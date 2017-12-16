BC-SOC--English Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/12/16 23:10
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Burnley 1, Stoke 0

Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1

Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3

Wednesday's Matches

Newcastle 0, Everton 1

Southampton 1, Leicester 4

Swansea 0, Man City 4

Liverpool 0, West Brom 0

Man United 1, Bournemouth 0

Tottenham 2, Brighton 0

West Ham 0, Arsenal 0

Saturday's Matches

Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 3

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Watford vs. Huddersfield

Stoke vs. West Ham

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

Brighton vs. Burnley

Man City vs. Tottenham

Sunday's Matches

West Brom vs. Man United

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool

Monday's Match

Everton vs. Swansea

England Championship
Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday's Matches

Derby vs. Aston Villa

Birmingham vs. QPR

Sunderland vs. Fulham

Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest

Ipswich vs. Reading

Brentford vs. Barnsley

Leeds vs. Norwich

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough

Preston vs. Sheffield United

Bolton vs. Burton Albion

Cardiff vs. Hull

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Doncaster vs. Oldham

Northampton vs. Walsall

Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers

Scunthorpe vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Blackburn vs. Charlton

Rotherham vs. Plymouth

Rochdale vs. Oxford United

Southend vs. Bradford

Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan

Portsmouth vs. Bury

Sunday's Match

Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough

England League Two
Friday's Match

Swindon 2, Colchester 3

Saturday's Matches

Crewe vs. Crawley Town

Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley

Wycombe vs. Chesterfield

Notts County vs. Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs. Newport County

Forest Green Rovers vs. Luton Town

Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil

Barnet vs. Morecambe

Exeter vs. Stevenage

Coventry vs. Cheltenham

Carlisle vs. Port Vale

England FA Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Yeovil 3, Port Vale 2

Carlisle vs. Gillingham

Wigan 3, AFC Fylde 2

Exeter 2, Forest Green Rovers 1

Peterborough 5, Woking 2

Wednesday's Match

Crewe 0, Blackburn 1

Thursday's Match

Hereford 0, Fleetwood Town 2