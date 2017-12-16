|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|17
|16
|1
|0
|52
|11
|49
|Man United
|17
|12
|2
|3
|37
|11
|38
|Chelsea
|17
|11
|2
|4
|31
|14
|35
|Tottenham
|17
|9
|4
|4
|30
|14
|31
|Liverpool
|17
|8
|7
|2
|34
|20
|31
|Burnley
|17
|9
|4
|4
|16
|12
|31
|Arsenal
|17
|9
|3
|5
|30
|20
|30
|Leicester
|18
|7
|5
|6
|27
|26
|26
|Watford
|17
|6
|4
|7
|26
|29
|22
|Everton
|17
|6
|4
|7
|21
|29
|22
|Southampton
|17
|4
|6
|7
|17
|23
|18
|Huddersfield
|17
|5
|3
|9
|12
|29
|18
|Brighton
|17
|4
|5
|8
|14
|23
|17
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|5
|9
|15
|28
|17
|Bournemouth
|17
|4
|4
|9
|15
|20
|16
|Stoke
|17
|4
|4
|9
|19
|36
|16
|Newcastle
|17
|4
|3
|10
|16
|26
|15
|West Brom
|17
|2
|8
|7
|12
|22
|14
|West Ham
|17
|3
|5
|9
|14
|32
|14
|Swansea
|17
|3
|3
|11
|9
|22
|12
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Burnley 1, Stoke 0
Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1
Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Newcastle 0, Everton 1
Southampton 1, Leicester 4
Swansea 0, Man City 4
Liverpool 0, West Brom 0
Man United 1, Bournemouth 0
Tottenham 2, Brighton 0
West Ham 0, Arsenal 0
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 3
Chelsea vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Man City vs. Tottenham 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 17
West Brom vs. Man United 1415 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT
|Monday, Dec. 18
Everton vs. Swansea 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|22
|16
|3
|3
|42
|17
|51
|Cardiff
|21
|13
|5
|3
|32
|16
|44
|Bristol City
|21
|11
|7
|3
|34
|22
|40
|Derby
|21
|11
|5
|5
|33
|21
|38
|Aston Villa
|21
|10
|7
|4
|29
|18
|37
|Sheffield United
|21
|12
|1
|8
|34
|26
|37
|Leeds
|21
|10
|3
|8
|33
|26
|33
|Middlesbrough
|21
|9
|5
|7
|27
|20
|32
|Ipswich
|21
|10
|2
|9
|35
|32
|32
|Preston
|21
|8
|8
|5
|25
|22
|32
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|10
|0
|11
|31
|35
|30
|Fulham
|21
|7
|8
|6
|27
|27
|29
|Brentford
|21
|6
|9
|6
|33
|30
|27
|Reading
|21
|7
|6
|8
|28
|26
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|6
|9
|7
|26
|27
|27
|Norwich
|21
|7
|6
|8
|21
|27
|27
|Millwall
|21
|5
|8
|8
|22
|21
|23
|Hull
|21
|5
|7
|9
|37
|39
|22
|QPR
|21
|5
|7
|9
|23
|32
|22
|Barnsley
|21
|5
|5
|11
|24
|34
|20
|Bolton
|21
|3
|7
|11
|21
|40
|16
|Birmingham
|21
|4
|4
|13
|10
|30
|16
|Sunderland
|21
|2
|9
|10
|26
|38
|15
|Burton Albion
|21
|3
|5
|13
|13
|40
|14
|Friday, Dec. 15
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 1
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Hull 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|20
|14
|3
|3
|38
|12
|45
|Shrewsbury
|20
|12
|5
|3
|27
|14
|41
|Blackburn
|20
|12
|4
|4
|37
|19
|40
|Bradford
|21
|12
|3
|6
|33
|25
|39
|Scunthorpe
|21
|11
|5
|5
|26
|15
|38
|Charlton
|20
|10
|5
|5
|29
|24
|35
|Portsmouth
|21
|10
|2
|9
|26
|24
|32
|Oxford United
|21
|8
|6
|7
|35
|27
|30
|Rotherham
|21
|9
|2
|10
|35
|31
|29
|Peterborough
|21
|8
|5
|8
|33
|32
|29
|Walsall
|20
|7
|7
|6
|28
|28
|28
|Southend
|21
|7
|7
|7
|24
|32
|28
|Blackpool
|21
|7
|6
|8
|27
|29
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|32
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|9
|0
|12
|32
|36
|27
|Oldham
|21
|7
|5
|9
|35
|39
|26
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|6
|7
|8
|23
|30
|25
|Doncaster
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|26
|23
|Rochdale
|20
|4
|8
|8
|23
|28
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|5
|5
|10
|15
|22
|20
|Gillingham
|21
|4
|8
|9
|16
|24
|20
|Plymouth
|21
|5
|5
|11
|17
|30
|20
|Northampton
|21
|5
|4
|12
|16
|37
|19
|Bury
|20
|4
|5
|11
|19
|28
|17
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Doncaster vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Bury 1500 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 17
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|21
|12
|6
|3
|49
|19
|42
|Notts County
|21
|12
|6
|3
|36
|21
|42
|Accrington Stanley
|20
|11
|4
|5
|32
|22
|37
|Exeter
|21
|11
|3
|7
|29
|25
|36
|Colchester
|22
|10
|5
|7
|32
|26
|35
|Wycombe
|21
|9
|7
|5
|38
|29
|34
|Lincoln City
|21
|9
|6
|6
|26
|19
|33
|Coventry
|21
|9
|5
|7
|21
|14
|32
|Mansfield Town
|21
|8
|8
|5
|30
|25
|32
|Swindon
|21
|10
|2
|9
|32
|28
|32
|Grimsby Town
|21
|9
|5
|7
|25
|26
|32
|Newport County
|21
|8
|7
|6
|30
|25
|31
|Cambridge United
|21
|8
|5
|8
|17
|25
|29
|Carlisle
|21
|7
|7
|7
|31
|30
|28
|Cheltenham
|21
|7
|6
|8
|28
|29
|27
|Stevenage
|21
|7
|6
|8
|26
|31
|27
|Crawley Town
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|23
|24
|Morecambe
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|25
|22
|Port Vale
|21
|6
|3
|12
|21
|31
|21
|Yeovil
|21
|5
|5
|11
|27
|40
|20
|Chesterfield
|21
|5
|5
|11
|25
|38
|20
|Crewe
|21
|6
|2
|13
|21
|35
|20
|Forest Green
|21
|5
|5
|11
|23
|40
|20
|Barnet
|21
|4
|5
|12
|22
|31
|17
|Friday, Dec. 15
Swindon 2, Colchester 3
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 22
Coventry vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Forest Green vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 29
Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT