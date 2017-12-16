  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/12/16 23:10
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 17 16 1 0 52 11 49
Man United 17 12 2 3 37 11 38
Chelsea 17 11 2 4 31 14 35
Tottenham 17 9 4 4 30 14 31
Liverpool 17 8 7 2 34 20 31
Burnley 17 9 4 4 16 12 31
Arsenal 17 9 3 5 30 20 30
Leicester 18 7 5 6 27 26 26
Watford 17 6 4 7 26 29 22
Everton 17 6 4 7 21 29 22
Southampton 17 4 6 7 17 23 18
Huddersfield 17 5 3 9 12 29 18
Brighton 17 4 5 8 14 23 17
Crystal Palace 18 4 5 9 15 28 17
Bournemouth 17 4 4 9 15 20 16
Stoke 17 4 4 9 19 36 16
Newcastle 17 4 3 10 16 26 15
West Brom 17 2 8 7 12 22 14
West Ham 17 3 5 9 14 32 14
Swansea 17 3 3 11 9 22 12
Tuesday, Dec. 12

Burnley 1, Stoke 0

Crystal Palace 2, Watford 1

Huddersfield 1, Chelsea 3

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Newcastle 0, Everton 1

Southampton 1, Leicester 4

Swansea 0, Man City 4

Liverpool 0, West Brom 0

Man United 1, Bournemouth 0

Tottenham 2, Brighton 0

West Ham 0, Arsenal 0

Saturday, Dec. 16

Leicester 0, Crystal Palace 3

Chelsea vs. Southampton 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Stoke vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Arsenal vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Brighton vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Man City vs. Tottenham 1730 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 17

West Brom vs. Man United 1415 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool 1630 GMT

Monday, Dec. 18

Everton vs. Swansea 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 22 16 3 3 42 17 51
Cardiff 21 13 5 3 32 16 44
Bristol City 21 11 7 3 34 22 40
Derby 21 11 5 5 33 21 38
Aston Villa 21 10 7 4 29 18 37
Sheffield United 21 12 1 8 34 26 37
Leeds 21 10 3 8 33 26 33
Middlesbrough 21 9 5 7 27 20 32
Ipswich 21 10 2 9 35 32 32
Preston 21 8 8 5 25 22 32
Nottingham Forest 21 10 0 11 31 35 30
Fulham 21 7 8 6 27 27 29
Brentford 21 6 9 6 33 30 27
Reading 21 7 6 8 28 26 27
Sheffield Wednesday 22 6 9 7 26 27 27
Norwich 21 7 6 8 21 27 27
Millwall 21 5 8 8 22 21 23
Hull 21 5 7 9 37 39 22
QPR 21 5 7 9 23 32 22
Barnsley 21 5 5 11 24 34 20
Bolton 21 3 7 11 21 40 16
Birmingham 21 4 4 13 10 30 16
Sunderland 21 2 9 10 26 38 15
Burton Albion 21 3 5 13 13 40 14
Friday, Dec. 15

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 1

Saturday, Dec. 16

Derby vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Hull 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 20 14 3 3 38 12 45
Shrewsbury 20 12 5 3 27 14 41
Blackburn 20 12 4 4 37 19 40
Bradford 21 12 3 6 33 25 39
Scunthorpe 21 11 5 5 26 15 38
Charlton 20 10 5 5 29 24 35
Portsmouth 21 10 2 9 26 24 32
Oxford United 21 8 6 7 35 27 30
Rotherham 21 9 2 10 35 31 29
Peterborough 21 8 5 8 33 32 29
Walsall 20 7 7 6 28 28 28
Southend 21 7 7 7 24 32 28
Blackpool 21 7 6 8 27 29 27
Fleetwood Town 21 7 6 8 29 32 27
Bristol Rovers 21 9 0 12 32 36 27
Oldham 21 7 5 9 35 39 26
Milton Keynes Dons 21 6 7 8 23 30 25
Doncaster 21 6 5 10 21 26 23
Rochdale 20 4 8 8 23 28 20
AFC Wimbledon 20 5 5 10 15 22 20
Gillingham 21 4 8 9 16 24 20
Plymouth 21 5 5 11 17 30 20
Northampton 21 5 4 12 16 37 19
Bury 20 4 5 11 19 28 17
Saturday, Dec. 16

Doncaster vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 17

Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 21 12 6 3 49 19 42
Notts County 21 12 6 3 36 21 42
Accrington Stanley 20 11 4 5 32 22 37
Exeter 21 11 3 7 29 25 36
Colchester 22 10 5 7 32 26 35
Wycombe 21 9 7 5 38 29 34
Lincoln City 21 9 6 6 26 19 33
Coventry 21 9 5 7 21 14 32
Mansfield Town 21 8 8 5 30 25 32
Swindon 21 10 2 9 32 28 32
Grimsby Town 21 9 5 7 25 26 32
Newport County 21 8 7 6 30 25 31
Cambridge United 21 8 5 8 17 25 29
Carlisle 21 7 7 7 31 30 28
Cheltenham 21 7 6 8 28 29 27
Stevenage 21 7 6 8 26 31 27
Crawley Town 21 6 6 9 19 23 24
Morecambe 21 5 7 9 17 25 22
Port Vale 21 6 3 12 21 31 21
Yeovil 21 5 5 11 27 40 20
Chesterfield 21 5 5 11 25 38 20
Crewe 21 6 2 13 21 35 20
Forest Green 21 5 5 11 23 40 20
Barnet 21 4 5 12 22 31 17
Friday, Dec. 15

Swindon 2, Colchester 3

Saturday, Dec. 16

Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 22

Coventry vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 23

Forest Green vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 29

Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT