Man who claimed to be carrying a bomb at airport detained

A man was detained on Saturday by the Aviation Police Bureau after claiming he was carrying a bomb when undergoing a security check at the airport.

The 60-year old Taiwan national, surnamed Chen, was scheduled to take a Tigerair flight from Taoyuan International Airport to Macao this afternoon.

However, Chen was unaware of the airline's regulations on weight and size limits for carry-on bags as a result of which he was asked to pay to check an extra bag.

Chen reportedly grew irritated when asked questions about what he was carrying in his bag and after claiming not to have scissors said "I have a bomb."

Airline staff immediately called the Aviation Police Bureau which detained Chen for further questioning.

The case has since been passed on to the prosecutors office as Chen violated the Civil Aviation Act by making a false report to an official about a threat to aviation safety.

Punishment for the crime is up to 3 years in prison or a fine of up to NT$1 million (US$33,350), the bureau said.