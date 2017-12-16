  1. Home
Kim Shin-wook scores twice, South Korea wins EAFF E-1 title

By  Associated Press
2017/12/16 20:59

TOKYO (AP) — South Korea beat Japan 4-1 on Saturday to win the East Asian Championship after Kim Shin-wook scored two goals.

Yu Kobayashi gave Japan the lead from the penalty spot after just three minutes, but South Korea scored 10 minutes later as Kim Shin-wook headed home a cross from Kim Jin-su on the left.

Jung Woo-young then put South Korea in front with a free kick from 25 yards in the 23rd minute.

Kim Shin-wook added a third goal for South Korea in the 35th minute, converting after being found inside the area by Lee Jae-sung, and a free kick by Yeom Ki-hun in the 69th minute deflected into the goal off Kobayashi.

Earlier, in the third-place game, Marcello Lippi's China drew 1-1 with North Korea.