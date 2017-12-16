Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 16, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SW;13;80%;84%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;A shower in places;24;17;ENE;8;65%;60%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, nice;17;8;A shower in spots;17;7;ENE;12;67%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;14;8;Brief p.m. showers;11;6;E;12;61%;87%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;6;1;Clouds and sun;6;3;SW;13;85%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;2;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-9;N;9;81%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sun and clouds;7;-1;Chilly with clearing;7;-2;E;9;67%;14%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-6;-24;Sunny and colder;-13;-25;E;9;89%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;38;27;Clouding up, hot;38;24;E;18;48%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;21;15;Spotty showers;19;9;W;13;72%;87%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable clouds;23;18;A few showers;24;18;SSW;11;67%;83%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;21;6;Plenty of sun;20;6;WNW;9;48%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;33;22;A brief shower;32;23;ESE;10;69%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;27;15;Nice with sunshine;26;15;E;14;57%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;22;Not as hot;30;17;ENE;12;46%;2%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;3;Partly sunny;12;3;NW;15;42%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;0;-8;Plenty of sunshine;5;-8;NW;11;19%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;7;0;Partly sunny;4;-1;WNW;11;64%;62%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;3;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-2;WSW;12;75%;79%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny, nice;21;4;ESE;9;57%;5%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Thundershowers;26;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;17;ESE;14;70%;85%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;5;0;Variable cloudiness;4;-2;NW;15;72%;71%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain/snow showers;5;0;Partly sunny;5;2;SW;11;81%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, mild;15;4;Spotty showers;6;1;SW;15;71%;89%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;4;-2;Variable clouds;4;-3;NW;9;73%;39%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, then clouds;32;21;Clearing and cooler;23;14;E;23;48%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;32;18;Turning cloudy;33;19;NNW;6;37%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Colder with some sun;4;-4;Sunny, but cold;3;-3;NW;17;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;25;15;NW;10;42%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;16;SSE;38;59%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;ENE;5;60%;34%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;24;Nice with some sun;32;23;NE;19;61%;3%;6

Chicago, United States;Milder;7;0;Mainly cloudy;6;3;SW;14;73%;33%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;13;72%;53%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;2;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-1;SSW;6;83%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;26;22;Sunny intervals;26;22;NNE;25;45%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Thickening clouds;16;8;Fog in the morning;17;9;SSE;11;73%;5%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;NNE;16;79%;70%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;19;7;Hazy sunshine;21;9;WNW;17;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;10;-3;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;SSW;9;55%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;15;Hazy sun;27;16;NNW;6;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;34;22;A thunderstorm;31;22;SW;8;78%;74%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;6;4;A shower;11;3;W;25;93%;60%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;6;2;Not as cool;12;4;NNE;12;38%;64%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;16;11;Mostly sunny;15;11;E;19;65%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;21;10;Mostly sunny;17;7;NNE;15;40%;1%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Nice with some sun;28;14;NE;8;52%;34%;11

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;E;18;71%;27%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Considerable clouds;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;WSW;12;95%;40%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;31;23;Clouds and sunshine;31;20;NNE;16;56%;5%;6

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Cloudy;17;10;NNE;16;46%;5%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;25;21;Showers around;28;21;NE;10;59%;68%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;29;16;Sunny and nice;29;15;ENE;9;48%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;18;4;Plenty of sun;19;6;NNW;8;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;17;13;Downpours;17;8;N;18;71%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;W;12;84%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Sunny and nice;32;22;NNW;11;31%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;Some sun;30;17;ENE;10;33%;4%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, but chilly;6;-7;Becoming cloudy;8;-5;NW;6;35%;1%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;13;Windy with hazy sun;25;16;NE;32;21%;4%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;20;3;Mostly sunny;21;3;S;6;51%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Sunny and beautiful;32;18;N;17;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;9;1;Snow and rain;2;-2;N;12;74%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;11;62%;0%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;9;74%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;25;12;NNW;10;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Clouds and sun;33;23;ENE;5;69%;72%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;19;2;A t-storm in spots;19;2;ENE;17;39%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower in spots;31;25;SW;13;77%;62%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;19;Clouds and sun;22;18;S;13;73%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;14;5;Mostly sunny;13;4;NE;9;67%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;0;Showers around;8;3;WNW;14;93%;70%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;ENE;8;30%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;31;25;Decreasing clouds;29;24;SSW;11;74%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;-1;Mostly sunny;10;-1;NE;8;59%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Afternoon showers;30;26;Cloudy, downpours;29;26;E;15;81%;93%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A few showers;30;24;E;12;79%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers, not as warm;27;23;Rain at times;29;24;NNE;11;79%;88%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Partly sunny;27;15;SW;15;55%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Periods of sun;22;9;ENE;6;45%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;27;21;Partly sunny;27;22;E;15;69%;10%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;0;-4;W;9;89%;20%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;25;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;ENE;21;70%;16%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, hot;35;20;A little a.m. rain;21;13;SE;25;55%;55%;8

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-15;A bit of a.m. snow;-12;-15;E;0;79%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;5;4;A bit of p.m. snow;6;-1;NNW;14;77%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;24;NE;10;47%;1%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;27;15;A stray t-shower;25;15;NNE;18;65%;71%;9

New York, United States;Chilly with some sun;3;-2;Inc. clouds;2;0;S;8;48%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sunshine;20;10;Partly sunny;19;10;SSE;6;69%;26%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and cold;-16;-19;Clouds and sun, cold;-15;-21;SSW;11;80%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;0;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;WNW;18;45%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;-1;-10;Cold with some sun;-5;-8;NW;3;69%;57%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-19;Some sun, very cold;-12;-16;ESE;8;78%;51%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;NW;17;88%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NNW;15;69%;5%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in spots;31;23;ENE;11;72%;63%;8

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;6;0;Partly sunny;6;3;SW;7;70%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;16;Brief a.m. showers;20;14;W;32;50%;91%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun;34;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;N;17;51%;2%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;32;24;High clouds;32;24;E;11;59%;7%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;E;8;48%;0%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;WSW;13;61%;79%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;-5;-17;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-15;SE;6;45%;16%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;21;11;Occasional rain;21;11;NNW;13;58%;65%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun returning;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;ENE;11;62%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;24;Spotty showers;30;25;E;14;69%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and sleet;4;0;A snow shower;4;2;SE;13;71%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-2;SW;9;94%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;33;25;NNW;9;59%;42%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Mostly sunny;19;6;NNE;13;45%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;13;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;NNE;13;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;2;-1;Remaining cloudy;0;-2;SW;13;78%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;10;Plenty of sun;16;8;NE;9;46%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;ENE;19;64%;4%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;29;26;A stray shower;29;25;ENE;26;70%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;26;19;N;14;71%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;3;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;E;6;24%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and cooler;26;13;Pleasant and warmer;32;15;SW;9;36%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;N;20;72%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Mostly sunny;13;0;E;5;67%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;8;6;Periods of rain;9;7;SW;11;94%;88%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;-3;-10;Sunny and cold;-2;-2;E;10;33%;63%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;0;Sunny, but cold;4;0;NW;15;46%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Brief p.m. showers;30;26;N;17;75%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;18;2;Spotty showers;4;-2;WNW;13;86%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;23;A stray shower;30;24;ENE;20;72%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;2;-6;Mostly cloudy;-3;-5;WSW;10;79%;8%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;23;A shower or two;26;22;ENE;19;73%;78%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;20;13;Occasional rain;15;14;ENE;16;68%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;2;-2;A few flurries;2;-3;SW;8;82%;67%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;1;E;7;51%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;8;0;Partly sunny;8;0;NE;6;70%;6%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;1;Mostly cloudy;12;1;ENE;10;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;NNW;7;50%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain;17;8;Spotty showers;13;6;SE;7;68%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;NNE;16;37%;2%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;-3;-10;Mostly cloudy;-2;-3;E;14;77%;67%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;19;13;A morning shower;16;11;N;13;80%;77%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;13;7;Mostly sunny;13;6;WSW;21;67%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;-16;-24;Partly sunny;-12;-21;NW;10;81%;47%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;5;4;Rain and drizzle;6;3;W;6;85%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;6;0;More clouds than sun;4;-1;WNW;17;49%;73%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;28;15;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;E;10;38%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;SW;10;74%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mainly cloudy;3;-1;Rather cloudy;2;-4;N;4;89%;35%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;17;N;30;64%;58%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;NNW;11;55%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;5;-6;Turning sunny;7;-5;E;3;46%;4%;2

