Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, December 16, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower;88;77;A shower or two;88;78;SW;8;80%;84%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, nice;81;63;A shower in places;75;62;ENE;5;65%;60%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun, nice;62;47;A shower in spots;62;44;ENE;7;67%;43%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Variable cloudiness;57;46;Brief p.m. showers;52;43;E;8;61%;87%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;42;34;Clouds and sun;43;38;SW;8;85%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow;36;21;A bit of a.m. snow;28;16;N;5;81%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sun and clouds;45;31;Chilly with clearing;45;28;E;6;67%;14%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;21;-10;Sunny and colder;9;-12;E;6;89%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;101;81;Clouding up, hot;100;75;E;11;48%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;69;59;Spotty showers;66;48;W;8;72%;87%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable clouds;73;64;A few showers;76;64;SSW;7;67%;83%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;70;43;Plenty of sun;69;43;WNW;6;48%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;91;72;A brief shower;89;74;ESE;6;69%;63%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;80;59;Nice with sunshine;79;58;E;8;57%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;71;Not as hot;86;63;ENE;8;46%;2%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;56;37;Partly sunny;54;37;NW;9;42%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;41;18;NW;7;19%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;45;32;Partly sunny;39;30;WNW;7;64%;62%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;37;32;Rain and snow shower;36;29;WSW;7;75%;79%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;68;45;Partly sunny, nice;71;40;ESE;5;57%;5%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Thundershowers;79;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;62;ESE;8;70%;85%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;41;31;Variable cloudiness;39;28;NW;9;72%;71%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain/snow showers;40;31;Partly sunny;40;36;SW;7;81%;73%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up, mild;59;40;Spotty showers;42;34;SW;10;71%;89%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;39;29;Variable clouds;39;26;NW;6;73%;39%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, then clouds;90;69;Clearing and cooler;74;57;E;15;48%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;90;64;Turning cloudy;91;66;NNW;4;37%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Colder with some sun;40;24;Sunny, but cold;38;27;NW;11;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;55;Partly sunny;77;59;NW;6;42%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;74;63;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;61;SSE;23;59%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;ENE;3;60%;34%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;75;Nice with some sun;89;74;NE;12;61%;3%;6

Chicago, United States;Milder;44;33;Mainly cloudy;43;37;SW;8;73%;33%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm around;89;73;NNE;8;72%;53%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sun and clouds;36;28;Partly sunny, chilly;35;30;SSW;4;83%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;80;71;Sunny intervals;79;71;NNE;15;45%;2%;4

Dallas, United States;Thickening clouds;61;46;Fog in the morning;63;47;SSE;7;73%;5%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;NNE;10;79%;70%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;66;45;Hazy sunshine;70;48;WNW;10;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;50;26;Mostly cloudy;42;28;SSW;5;55%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;81;59;Hazy sun;81;61;NNW;4;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;93;71;A thunderstorm;87;72;SW;5;78%;74%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;43;40;A shower;52;37;W;16;93%;60%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;43;35;Not as cool;54;39;NNE;8;38%;64%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny;59;51;E;12;65%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;69;50;Mostly sunny;63;44;NNE;9;40%;1%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;78;55;Nice with some sun;82;57;NE;5;52%;34%;11

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;82;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;71;E;11;71%;27%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Considerable clouds;36;29;Mostly cloudy;32;24;WSW;7;95%;40%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;88;73;Clouds and sunshine;88;68;NNE;10;56%;5%;6

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;69;52;Cloudy;63;50;NNE;10;46%;5%;1

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;78;70;Showers around;82;70;NE;6;59%;68%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;83;61;Sunny and nice;84;59;ENE;5;48%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;64;39;Plenty of sun;67;43;NNW;5;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;63;56;Downpours;63;47;N;11;71%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;W;7;84%;84%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;71;Sunny and nice;89;71;NNW;7;31%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;Some sun;86;62;ENE;6;33%;4%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, but chilly;43;20;Becoming cloudy;47;23;NW;4;35%;1%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;56;Windy with hazy sun;78;61;NE;20;21%;4%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;68;37;Mostly sunny;70;37;S;4;51%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;91;65;Sunny and beautiful;89;65;N;11;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. shower or two;48;34;Snow and rain;36;29;N;8;74%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;NNE;7;62%;0%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;W;6;74%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;81;55;Hazy sunshine;78;54;NNW;6;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;74;Clouds and sun;92;73;ENE;3;69%;72%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;66;36;A t-storm in spots;66;36;ENE;10;39%;64%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower in spots;88;78;SW;8;77%;62%;7

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;71;65;Clouds and sun;72;65;S;8;73%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;58;41;Mostly sunny;55;40;NE;6;67%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;31;Showers around;46;38;WNW;9;93%;70%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Not as warm;71;49;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;ENE;5;30%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;88;78;Decreasing clouds;84;75;SSW;7;74%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;52;31;Mostly sunny;50;29;NE;5;59%;5%;2

Male, Maldives;Afternoon showers;86;79;Cloudy, downpours;85;79;E;9;81%;93%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;A few showers;86;76;E;7;79%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Showers, not as warm;81;74;Rain at times;84;75;NNE;7;79%;88%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;Partly sunny;81;60;SW;9;55%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;71;45;Periods of sun;72;48;ENE;4;45%;14%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;80;70;Partly sunny;80;71;E;9;69%;10%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;35;29;Mostly cloudy;32;25;W;6;89%;20%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;77;Some sun, pleasant;87;77;ENE;13;70%;16%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, hot;95;67;A little a.m. rain;70;56;SE;15;55%;55%;8

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;20;6;A bit of a.m. snow;11;6;E;0;79%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;41;38;A bit of p.m. snow;43;30;NNW;9;77%;80%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;Hazy sunshine;91;75;NE;6;47%;1%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;81;58;A stray t-shower;77;59;NNE;11;65%;71%;9

New York, United States;Chilly with some sun;38;28;Inc. clouds;36;33;S;5;48%;56%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sunshine;68;50;Partly sunny;67;50;SSE;4;69%;26%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and cold;4;-2;Clouds and sun, cold;6;-6;SSW;7;80%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;32;Partly sunny, chilly;44;34;WNW;11;45%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;31;14;Cold with some sun;22;18;NW;2;69%;57%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;15;-2;Some sun, very cold;11;4;ESE;5;78%;51%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;77;Cloudy, downpours;82;76;NW;10;88%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;91;77;Partly sunny;92;77;NNW;9;69%;5%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;87;73;A shower in spots;87;74;ENE;7;72%;63%;8

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;42;32;Partly sunny;42;37;SW;4;70%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;61;Brief a.m. showers;68;58;W;20;50%;91%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun;93;73;Clouds and sun, nice;87;67;N;11;51%;2%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Inc. clouds;90;75;High clouds;90;75;E;7;59%;7%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;69;Mostly sunny;91;68;E;5;48%;0%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;38;31;Rain and snow shower;37;29;WSW;8;61%;79%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, colder;23;2;Mostly sunny, cold;22;5;SE;4;45%;16%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;69;52;Occasional rain;69;52;NNW;8;58%;65%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun returning;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;ENE;7;62%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;76;Spotty showers;86;77;E;9;69%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and sleet;39;33;A snow shower;39;36;SE;8;71%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;32;29;Mostly cloudy;34;28;SW;5;94%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;75;A t-storm around;91;76;NNW;5;59%;42%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;64;43;Mostly sunny;66;43;NNE;8;45%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;51;30;NNE;8;62%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;35;30;Remaining cloudy;33;28;SW;8;78%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;50;Plenty of sun;62;46;NE;6;46%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;63;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;ENE;12;64%;4%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;84;78;A stray shower;84;78;ENE;16;70%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;64;Partly sunny;78;65;N;9;71%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;75;38;Sunny and pleasant;70;39;E;4;24%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and cooler;78;56;Pleasant and warmer;89;59;SW;6;36%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;Mostly sunny;84;72;N;13;72%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;Mostly sunny;56;32;E;3;67%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;46;42;Periods of rain;48;44;SW;7;94%;88%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;27;13;Sunny and cold;29;28;E;6;33%;63%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;45;32;Sunny, but cold;39;32;NW;10;46%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Brief p.m. showers;87;78;N;11;75%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. shower or two;64;36;Spotty showers;40;29;WNW;8;86%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;74;A stray shower;86;75;ENE;12;72%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;35;21;Mostly cloudy;27;23;WSW;6;79%;8%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;85;73;A shower or two;80;72;ENE;12;73%;78%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;68;55;Occasional rain;60;57;ENE;10;68%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;35;29;A few flurries;35;27;SW;5;82%;67%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Inc. clouds;40;28;Mostly cloudy;45;33;E;5;51%;42%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;47;32;Partly sunny;47;33;NE;4;70%;6%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;55;35;Mostly cloudy;54;35;ENE;6;28%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;NNW;4;50%;2%;3

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain;63;47;Spotty showers;55;43;SE;4;68%;90%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;55;39;Partly sunny, chilly;48;33;NNE;10;37%;2%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;26;13;Mostly cloudy;28;26;E;9;77%;67%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;66;55;A morning shower;61;52;N;8;80%;77%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cooler;55;44;Mostly sunny;56;43;WSW;13;67%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;2;-12;Partly sunny;10;-6;NW;6;81%;47%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;42;39;Rain and drizzle;43;38;W;4;85%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;43;32;More clouds than sun;39;31;WNW;10;49%;73%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;E;6;38%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;33;26;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SW;6;74%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mainly cloudy;37;31;Rather cloudy;35;25;N;2;89%;35%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;72;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;62;N;18;64%;58%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;95;71;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;NNW;7;55%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;42;21;Turning sunny;45;24;E;2;46%;4%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit