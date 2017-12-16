Australian government restores grip on power in by-election

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has won a crucial by-election that restores its tenuous grip on power.

The conservative Liberal Party candidate John Alexander regained his Sydney electorate on Saturday, defeating Kristina Keneally, the Las Vegas-born candidate for the center-left Labor Party who was once leader of the New South Wales state government.

Alexander had been forced to quit over a constitutional ban of dual citizens sitting in Parliament. The former champion tennis player was able to re-contest the electorate that he had held since 2010 because he renounced the citizenship he had inherited from his British-born father.

The by-election returns Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's government to the single-seat majority it held in October when the High Court created a constitutional crisis by disqualifying five dual national lawmakers from Parliament.