Taiwan Sunflower Movement leader survives recall vote over same-sex marriage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – New Power Party Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) will hold on to his seat in the Legislative Yuan because the number of voters who agreed Saturday with the recall brought by a group opposing same-sex marriage was not large enough.

The recall, the first one organized since restrictions on such votes in the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) were amended to be relaxed, was seen as a popularity test both for Huang, a high-profile leader of the 2014 Sunflower Movement, and the legalization of gay marriage, which is working its way slowly through the Legislative Yuan.

A total of 48,370 residents voted to approve the recall, while 21,762 voted against and thus wanted Huang to stay on as their lawmaker, cable station TVBS reported. However, since the recall motion needed at least 63,888 valid votes, or one fourth of the more than 255,500 eligible voters, in favor to pass, the motion was ultimately rejected.

The result means that no new recall campaign against Huang can be launched during the present legislative term, which lasts until early 2020.

His election constituency encompasses the New Taipei City districts of Xizhi, where he cast his ballot, Ruifang, Pingxi, Shuangxi, and the coastal areas of Jinshan, Wanli, and Gongliao, the site of the controversial fourth nuclear plant.

The recall movement, headed by a group called the Stability Power Alliance, was leading in all districts, reports said.