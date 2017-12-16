Romanians, royals turn out in big numbers for king's funeral

Honor guard soldiers carry the coffin of the late Romanian King Michael during the funeral ceremony outside the former royal palace in Bucharest, Roma
Honor guard soldiers carry the coffin of the late Romanian King Michael during the funeral ceremony outside the former royal palace in Bucharest, Roma
Prince Charles of Britain, left, speaks with former Spanish Queen Sofia during the funeral ceremony in tribute to late Romanian King Michael in Buchar
Prince Charles of Britain, center, arrives on the former royal palace to the funeral ceremony in tribute to late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, R
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, front right, and Queen Silvia, center, arrive for the funeral ceremony in tribute to late Romanian King Michael in Buch
Honor guard next to the coffin of the late Romanian King Michael during the funeral ceremony outside the former royal palace in Bucharest, Romania, Sa
Prince Charles of Britain, center, attends the funeral ceremony in tribute to late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Dec.16, 2017
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf, right, and Queen Silvia attend the funeral ceremony in tribute to late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, Sat
Prince Charles of Britain, left, former Spanish royals, Queen Sofia, center, and King Juan Carlos I attend the funeral ceremony in tribute to late Rom
People wait outside the former royal palace to attend Romanian King Michael's funeral ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Dec.16, 2017. Thousand
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Tens of thousands of Romanians have joined European royals to pay their respects to late King Michael as a state funeral got underway.
Michael, who ruled Romania twice before being forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died at age 96 in Switzerland this month.
Britain's Prince Charles, Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Spain's former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, were among those at a pre-funeral service Saturday at the Royal Palace where Michael's body had been laying in state for the past two days.
Romanians gathered silently, many in tears, in Revolution Square where Michael's coffin was laid on a dais outside the palace. The crowd cheered as the coffin was transported toward the cathedral where there the funeral will take place.