Ashes: Australia vs England 3rd test scoreboard

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday after the third day of the third Ashes test between Australia and England at the WACA ground:

England, 1st Innings 403 Australia, 1st Innings (Overnight 203-3)

Cameron Bancroft b Overton 25

David Warner c Bairstow b Overton 22

Usman Khawaja lbw b Woakes 50

Steve Smith not out 229

Shaun Marsh c Root b Ali 28

Mitchell Marsh not out 181

Extras (2b, 10lb, 1w, 1nb) 14

TOTAL (for four wickets) 549

Fall of wickets: 1-44, 2-55, 3-179, 4-248.

Batting time: 635 minutes. Overs: 152.

Still to bat: Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Bowling: James Anderson 29-8-85-0 (1nb), Stuart Broad 28-3-112-0, Chris Woakes 32-4-108-1 (1w), Craig Overton 23-1-102-2, Moeen Ali 31-4-104-1, Joe Root 3-0-13-0, Dawid Malan 6-1-13-0.

Toss: England.

Series: Australia leads 5-match series 2-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan; Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.