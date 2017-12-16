Drunk Japanese passengers to be put on China Airlines unwanted customer list

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After the incident on Dec. 9 when three drunk Japanese passengers disrupted a China Airlines (CAL) flight, the airline has decided to list the three trouble-makers as unwanted customers, which means the company will ban the three passengers from traveling with the airline in the future.

President for China Airlines, Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told media reporters that the company will seek compensation from the three men through legal channels for disrupting their business and causing havoc on the flight, and harassing other passengers as well as crew members.

As a result of the incident, the three passengers will be blacklisted and put on the unwanted customers list which will ban them from traveling with China Airlines in the future.

The airline is also seeking compensation from the three, as they no only caused disrupted business but also created loss for the company by forcing the plane to return to Taoyuan airport. The airline is currently calculating the extra flight deployment and fuel cost that the company incurred during the incident.

Aside from the harassment of flight employees and passengers, the three also caused a four-hour delay to the flight affecting all of the other passengers' travel plans.

They were also caught smoking in the bathroom during the flight which is strictly prohibited.

The three Japanese passengers reportedly forced the flight on its way to Bangkok to return to Taoyuan International Airport just 30 minutes after its departure on Dec. 9.