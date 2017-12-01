Taiwan environmentalists clear 10,000 plastic bottles from Penghu beaches

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During a special beach-cleaning campaign, environmentalists removed 3 tons of trash including 10,000 plastic bottles from the beaches of Penghu, reports said Saturday.

Greenpeace said it hoped it could turn Penghu, an archipelago in the middle of the Taiwan Strait between China and Taiwan’s main island, into a plastic-free model area.

Especially during the winter, northeasterly winds would help garbage and plastic drift toward the north coast of the islands, according to a Central News Agency report, while in summer, the beaches on the south side would suffer most.

On Friday, students, residents and the crew of the Greenpeace ship the Rainbow Warrior took to the beaches of the capital Magong to find and remove as much trash as they could.

In total, they collected 3 tons, including about 10,000 plastic bottles, some of which they used to draw a sea turtle on the beach.

Because of tourism, the use of plastic bottles on the islands was quite prevalent, but the facilities to recycle them were just not adequate, environmentalists said. They suggested the county government should increase the number of drinking fountains for use by visitors.