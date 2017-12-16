Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Mnuchin; Sen.-elect Doug Jones, D-Ala.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Mnuchin, Jones.