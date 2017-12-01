  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japan and Taiwan to hold official dialogue on maritime affairs

The meeting will be held on Dec.19-20, to discuss trade, environmental conservation, and how to address emergencies at sea

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/16 16:31

Taiwanese and Japanese Coast Guard vessels meet in 2012 (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Taiwan and Japan will hold an official dialogue on maritime affairs this week in Taipei.

The meeting is expected to cover topics of trade, environmental conservation, maritime emergencies and marine scientific research, according to reports from CNA.

The Taiwanese representatives will be led by the Secretary General of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association (TJRA) Chang Shu-ling (張淑玲). Representatives from the Fisheries Agency, Coast Guard Administration, Ministry of Science and Technology as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

CNA sources suggest that the Japanese delegation will be headed by Mitsuo Ohashi, Chairman of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association. Japanese representatives from agencies like the coast guard and Japanese Foreign Affairs office will also be present.

The meeting is planned for two days from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20.

The dialogues will be intended to establish closer relations and a framework for cooperation on important matters that may arise at sea in territorial waters of the two nations.

Securing trade routes, bolstering environmental protection efforts, as well as establishing and reviewing SOPs in the case of rescue or law enforcement operations, are all important matters that will be discussed.

The official dialogue comes on just a week after the trilateral security dialogue held between the Taiwan, the US, and Japan on Dec. 13 about security concerns in the East Asian Region.

At the dialogue on Dec. 13, a Japanese congressman Keisuke Suzuki mentioned that Japan and Taiwan should begin considering increased levels of cooperation in areas of trade and security.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association
Japan-Taiwan ties
Taiwan-Japan relations
Coast Guard
security
environment protection

RELATED ARTICLES

Minerva Schools come to Taipei
2017/12/15 16:45
Trilateral Dialogue on security in East Asia hosted in Taipei
2017/12/14 10:51
South Korea imposes new sanctions on the North
2017/12/12 21:27
MOFA announces winners of social media competition
2017/12/12 16:36
President Tsai outlines strategy to bolster Taiwan's informational security
2017/12/11 17:41