On Trump turf, GOP still seeks North Dakota Senate candidate

BISMARCK, North Dakota (AP) — In North Dakota, the GOP is struggling to land a big name to run against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in 2018 despite Republican Donald Trump winning in a landslide last year.

Right now, the Republicans' lone Senate candidate is Tom Campbell, a little-known state lawmaker — and potato farmer — from a remote small town closer to the Canadian border than the state capital, Bismarck.

Their best-known prospect, at-large Rep. Kevin Cramer, has been reticent about the Senate and would-be female challengers to Heitkamp have displayed no interest.

The slow start has raised some worries that the GOP is ceding the early advantage to the well-funded Heitkamp in a place seemingly ripe for Republicans' quest to expand their majority yet surprisingly central to Democrats' effort to hold them off.