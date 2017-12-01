German Library opened at university in southern Taiwan 

TAINAN (Taiwan News) — Tainan National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) opened its German Library on Saturday after it had received 2,092 books as a donation from a late German professor who had had a close bond with Taiwan.

The books of the Deutsche Bibliothek (literally German Library) are mostly donated by late Professor Sabina Kowalewski, who used to teach neonatology at the University of Bonn (UOB) and had been a visiting professor at Soochow University in Taipei for two years.

Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞), head of NCKU, said Kowalewski and her family made a great effort to protect the books from harm during the Second World War. As an academic institute, the university will preserve the books with the same spirit so that the knowledge in the books will be passed on generation after generation.

Su also expressed gratitude to I-Mei Foods Co. for sponsoring the delivery of the donations from Germany to Taiwan.

Henry Kao (高志尚), chairman of the I-Mei Foods Co., encouraged the university to take the establishment of the library as an opportunity to broaden knowledge of Taiwanese students about German culture and foster exchanges between the two countries.

Sabina Kowalewski originally inherited most of the books from her father Arnold Kowalewski, who was a philosophy professor at University of Königsberg in East Prussia.

While teaching at UOB, Kowalewski instructed Lu Jen-her (陸振翮) for his doctoral studies. Lu developed a familial relationship with Kowalewski and was therefore entrusted by the professor in her will to find a library in Taiwan to which her books would be donated.

After Kowalewski died in 2012, Lu began looking for a suitable library and consequently chose the library of NCKU.

Many of the donated books date back to the 18th century and the books are of a variety of genres, such as literature, religion, philosophy, history, arts, and social sciences.

Apart from the books, six bookshelves and a set of furniture, including a desk and armchairs, were also delivered from Germany to Taiwan with the sponsorship of the I-Mei Foods Co.

The ceremony was joined by Josef Goldberger, director of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) in Taiwan, and Dong Bao-cheng (董保城), director of the Taiwanisch-deutscher Verein.