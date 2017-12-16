World economy to grow 2.7% by 2018 improving Taiwan's economic outlook and hiring prospects

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a survey released by World Bank suggests, as a result of world economic expansion by 2.7 percent a healthy number of employers will look forward to hiring more staff in the first quarter of next year.

Recently, among 43 countries that ManpowerGroup surveyed, Taiwan came out with the highest percentage of employers expecting to hire new staff.

According to the survey conducted by World Bank, the world economy will grow 2.7 percent in 2018, which in turn will create more jobs and opportunities for people around the world.

And with more FinTech startups now, it is more than likely for 2018 to offer more jobs in startups sector.

Graduates this year will also most likely be provided with a wide range of job opportunities, increase in the number of hiring will also mean international students are more likely to get jobs of their choice or desire around the world.

Taiwan is known for the high-tech hardware industry and the survey showed it beat the rest of the world with a hiring intention of plus 25 percent, according to a survey of 1,018 companies in Taiwan.

In Taiwan, two of the major reasons for the growth, as pointed out by local analysts is an increase in demand for IT talent for FinTech groups and new waves of contracts for Apple products.

Banks and Insurance cover about 31 percent of firms with hiring plans in the beginning of next year, according to ManpowerGroup in Taipei. Established banks and insurance companies will seek more engineers for its longstanding tech industry to install equipment such as Artificial Intelligence Technology.

Another 30 percent of new jobs are expected to come from the manufacturing sector with most of it being suppliers and assemblers for the tech giant Apple. Besides direct hiring by the company, after Apple opened its official store in Taipei last year, products like the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X are also helping a lot in terms of creating new jobs.

As Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) continues to make A11 processors for the two latest iPhone models, more orders will augur more contracts and more labor.

Taiwan's neighbor, Japan will also be hiring more employees than in previous years, with most of the jobs in the manufacturing and trade sector. India is also expected to increase hiring numbers, with its influx of new foreign investments in the northern part of the country.