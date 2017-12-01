Massive drugs catch on Chinese fishing boat near Taiwan’s Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – More than 500 kilograms of illegal drugs with an estimated market value of NT$1 billion (US$33 million) were found inside a fishing boat from China near Penghu County in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, reports said Saturday.

The catch was described as the largest drug haul ever in the history of the islands, according to the Central News Agency.

Law enforcement stopped the Minlong Yu Lian No.60894 from Quanzhou in the Chinese province of Fujian and found 20 packages on board containing 506 kg of raw materials worth NT$100 million, reports said. When refined and converted into drugs, the haul could be sold for ten times as much, according to commentators.

Police detained the five Chinese crew members of the fishing trawler and the Penghu District Court later confirmed their arrest.

The authorities only regretted that they had been unable to find the Taiwanese ship which should have turned up to take delivery of the drugs, reports said, adding that the search was on for the suppliers.