Fear, shame preserve silence of abuse by clerics in Pakistan

As adults, victims of sexual abuse by religious clerics in Pakistan's madrassas, or Islamic schools, feel the shame deeply but say speaking out is not an option.

It's not in a society that threatens the victims and where even powerful politicians express fear at confronting clerics.

Says one abuse victim: "In Pakistan the mullahs have two weapons — they can declare you an apostate or charge you with blasphemy. Both are a certain death sentence."

There are more than 22,000 registered madrassas in Pakistan, and many thousands of unregistered ones, often grimy one- or two-room facilities in remote villages. The millions of students they teach are often among the country's poorest, who receive food and an education for free.