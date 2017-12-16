  1. Home
Fear, shame preserve silence of abuse by clerics in Pakistan

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/16 14:06

In this Aug. 18, 2017, a Pakistani boy, center, who said he was raped by a religious cleric, stands before villagers in Vehari, Pakistan. Naeema Kishw

As adults, victims of sexual abuse by religious clerics in Pakistan's madrassas, or Islamic schools, feel the shame deeply but say speaking out is not an option.

It's not in a society that threatens the victims and where even powerful politicians express fear at confronting clerics.

Says one abuse victim: "In Pakistan the mullahs have two weapons — they can declare you an apostate or charge you with blasphemy. Both are a certain death sentence."

There are more than 22,000 registered madrassas in Pakistan, and many thousands of unregistered ones, often grimy one- or two-room facilities in remote villages. The millions of students they teach are often among the country's poorest, who receive food and an education for free.