Taiwan prepares for ‘Internet of Vehicles,’ driverless buses being tested in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is getting a jump on the trend of driverless vehicles expected over the coming years. Driverless buses are already being tested on the streets, and a new development and testing site for driverless cars is being prepared at the Shilin Technology Park.

On Dec. 9 CNA reported that the Automative Research Testing Center (ARTC) has been developing the technology to implement driverless vehicles since 2007, and is now confident that the technology is ready to be introduced into regular traffic settings.

Recently there has been concentrated investment into Taiwan’s ITC industry (Information-communication technology) to help develop products like automative lenses that will be instrumental in allowing driverless vehicles to monitor distances between objects, and detect obstacles that may suddenly appear.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has also drafted a “Plan for the Development of a Smart Transportation System,” which will lay the foundation for what many are calling an “Internet of Vehicles.”

Eventually, the goal would be for all vehicles to be integrated into the internet of vehicles. By making every constituent part of an "internet of vehicles" aware of one another, it could drastically reduce the occurrence of accidents on the roads.



Government and business vehicles would be the first to be integrated. Taiwan has a long record of unfortunate bus accidents, and the idea of safer driverless buses is likely to be popular with the public. After first introducing the “Internet of Vehicles,” the long term aim would be to go completely driverless.

A recent report from Taiwan Business Topics outlines the recent developments in driverless vehicle technology in Taiwan, which will become increasingly visible in Taiwanese society over the coming years.



The first places most residents of Taiwan will begin seeing driverless vehicles are the mini driverless buses that are being tested around Taipei. Since Aug. 1, a French-made, six-seat driverless-bus called the “EZ 10” has been cruising the bus lanes of Xinyi rd. between Dunhua and Fuxing South roads, to test the technology in real traffic conditions.



The EZ-10 driverless bus being tested on Xinyi Rd. in Taipei (Image: Tapiei Dept. of Info. Tech.)

Eventually, the “EZ 10” buses, or similar models, will begin taking passengers. Li Chen-yu, the director of Taipei’s Smart City Project Management Office wants to see the buses begin offering service late at night since “that’s the time when (they) are especially suitable” when “humans are more likely to commit errors…due to fatigue or poor visibility.”

The testing facility at Shilin Technology Park for driverless cars and related technology is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, and will be put to use in 2018.

Academics, futurists, governments, and industry insiders in transportation, telecommunications, and automotive manufacturing are all anticipating the rapid and widespread development of driverless cars over the coming years.

There are as many voices of concern as there are voices of excitement for the anticipated rise of smart cars and the Internet of Things. Aiming to become a vibrant and tech savvy nation in the 21st century Taiwan has read the writing on the wall, and will not be left behind in the age of driverless vehicles.