|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|7
|.774
|—
|Toronto
|19
|8
|.704
|3
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|7½
|Philadelphia
|14
|14
|.500
|8½
|Brooklyn
|11
|17
|.393
|11½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Miami
|14
|14
|.500
|1½
|Orlando
|11
|19
|.367
|5½
|Charlotte
|10
|18
|.357
|5½
|Atlanta
|6
|23
|.207
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|12
|.556
|5
|Indiana
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Detroit
|16
|13
|.552
|5
|Chicago
|8
|20
|.286
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|9
|.679
|4
|New Orleans
|15
|15
|.500
|9
|Memphis
|9
|20
|.310
|14½
|Dallas
|8
|21
|.276
|15½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Denver
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Portland
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|14
|14
|.500
|2½
|Utah
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|16
|.407
|11
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|17
|.370
|12
|Sacramento
|9
|19
|.321
|13½
|Phoenix
|9
|21
|.300
|14½
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 105, Atlanta 91
New York 111, Brooklyn 104
Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112
Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96
Golden State 112, Dallas 97
|Friday's Games
Detroit 104, Indiana 98
Miami 104, Charlotte 98
Oklahoma City 119, Philadelphia 117, 3OT
Portland 95, Orlando 88
Washington 100, L.A. Clippers 91
Toronto 120, Brooklyn 87
Utah 107, Boston 95
Chicago 115, Milwaukee 109
Memphis 96, Atlanta 94
Denver 117, New Orleans 111, OT
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.