Rick Nash breaks late tie, Rangers beat Kings 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Nash scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:27 remaining to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Chris Kreider, Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller also scored to help New York win for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 shots.

On the go-ahead goal, Nash stole the puck in the Kings' zone on the left side near the center line, drove into the left circle and beat Quick for his ninth of the season to give the Rangers their third lead of the game. Miller added an empty-netter with 54 seconds remaining, sealing New York's 11th win in the last 13 at home (11-1-1).

Marian Gaborik and Torrey Mitchell scored for Los Angeles. The Kings have lost two in a row after winning eight straight.

RED WINGS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Trevor Daley scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal midway through the second period and Detroit held on to beat Toronto.

Danny DeKeyser and Tomas Tater also scored, and Jimmy Howard had 25 saves for the Red Wings. They had won only one of their previous 11 games.

Toronto's Andreas Borgman opened the scoring 1:58 into the game. The Maple Leafs lost their third straight, matching a season high. Toronto was without star center Auston Matthews for a fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury.

DEVILS 5, STARS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brian Boyle broke a tie with his 100th career goal and added an empty-netter and an assist to help New Jersey beat Dallas.

Steven Santini, Blake Coleman and Nick Lappin also scored for the Devils, and Corey Schneider made 28 saves. Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov scored for Dallas.

Boyle gave the Devils a 3-2 lead off a rebound with 3:21 left in the second period. He assisted on Lappin's goal midway through the third period and completed the scoring with the empty-net goal.

HURRICANES 5, SABRES 4, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored 2:15 into overtime to lift Carolina past Buffalo.

Jordan Staal, Derek Ryan, Elias Lindstrom, Justin Williams and Slavin each had a goal and an assist to help the Hurricanes win their second in a row to close out a season-long six-game trip. Cam Ward made 37 saves. Buffalo's Jack Eichel had his first career hat trick and assisted on Jake McCabe's goal.

___

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey