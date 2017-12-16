  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/16 11:34
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 24 7 .774
Toronto 19 8 .704 3
New York 15 13 .536
Philadelphia 14 14 .500
Brooklyn 11 17 .393 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 16 13 .552
Miami 14 14 .500
Orlando 11 19 .367
Charlotte 10 18 .357
Atlanta 6 23 .207 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 8 .724
Milwaukee 15 12 .556 5
Indiana 16 13 .552 5
Detroit 16 13 .552 5
Chicago 8 20 .286 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 22 4 .846
San Antonio 19 9 .679 4
New Orleans 15 14 .517
Memphis 9 20 .310 14½
Dallas 8 21 .276 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 12 .586
Portland 15 13 .536
Denver 15 13 .536
Oklahoma City 14 14 .500
Utah 14 15 .483 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 6 .793
L.A. Clippers 11 16 .407 11
L.A. Lakers 10 17 .370 12
Sacramento 9 19 .321 13½
Phoenix 9 21 .300 14½

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 105, Atlanta 91

New York 111, Brooklyn 104

Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112

Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96

Golden State 112, Dallas 97

Friday's Games

Detroit 104, Indiana 98

Miami 104, Charlotte 98

Oklahoma City 119, Philadelphia 117, 3OT

Portland 95, Orlando 88

Washington 100, L.A. Clippers 91

Toronto 120, Brooklyn 87

Utah 107, Boston 95

Chicago 115, Milwaukee 109

Memphis 96, Atlanta 94

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.