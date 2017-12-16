Red Wings beat Maple Leafs 3-1 for desperately needed win

DETROIT (AP) — Trevor Daley scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal midway through the second period and the Detroit Red Wings went on to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday night.

Jimmy Howard had 25 saves for the Red Wings. They had won only one of their previous 11 games.

The Maple Leafs lost their third straight, matching a season high. Toronto was without star center Auston Matthews for a fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury.

Curtis McElhinney stopped 26 shots for Toronto.

The Maple Leafs' Andreas Borgman opened the scoring 1:58 into the game.

Detroit's Danny DeKeyser pulled the Red Wings into a tie early in the first. Tomas Tatar's power-goal goal gave them a two-goal cushion they needed after losing the last two games after having a one-goal lead in the third period.

NOTES: Toronto played its fifth game in a seven-day stretch. ... Daley, in his 30th game, scored his first game for the Red Wings and DeKeyser's had a goal for the first time this season in his 15th game. ... The Red Wings have six short-handed goals after scoring just three times short-handed last season. ... Detroit won for just the second time in 13 games when an opponent scored first and Toronto fell to 16-5 when scoring first.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Play Carolina on Tuesday night, their only home game in an nine-game stretch.

Red Wings: Begin four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

