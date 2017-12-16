Lowry goes for triple-double as Raptors rout Nets 120-87

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Lowry had his 11th career triple-double, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and the Toronto Raptors won their ninth straight meeting with Brooklyn by routing the Nets 120-87 on Friday night.

Serge Ibaka scored 18 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 14 as Toronto won its eighth consecutive home game and improved to 10-1 at Air Canada Centre.

It was the second triple-double of the season for Lowry, who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Lowry's previous triple-double came against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 27.

Nik Stauskas scored 22 points in his Brooklyn debut and Isaiah Whitehead had 13 for the Nets in their most lopsided defeat of the season. Brooklyn's previous worst loss was a 107-86 blowout at New York on Oct. 27. The Nets lost by more than 14 points for the second time.

Norman Powell and Jakob Poeltl each scored 11 points for the Raptors, who played without forward C.J. Miles (sore left shoulder).

Nets guard Allen Crabbe (sore left knee) and forward DeMarre Carroll (rest) both got the night off. Brooklyn was playing the second game of a back-to-back, and its third in four days.

With Carroll and Crabbe unavailable, Brooklyn's recently acquired duo of Jahlil Okafor and Stauskas made their Nets debuts. Both arrived in a Dec. 8 trade with Philadelphia.

Stauskas made five of his seven 3-point attempts, but the rest of the Nets shot 2 for 16 from long range.

Okafor had 10 points and four rebounds in 23 minutes on his 22nd birthday.

TIP-INS

Nets: Finished with 24 turnovers, one shy of their season worst. Toronto scored 35 points off Brooklyn's miscues. ... Crabbe and Carroll are both expected to return for Sunday's game against Indiana. Caris LeVert and Joe Harris started in their place. ... Carroll spent two seasons with Toronto before being traded to Brooklyn last July.

Raptors: Lowry has nine of the 21 triple-doubles in Raptors history, more than any other player. ... G Delon Wright returned after missing the previous 12 games because of a dislocated right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Indiana on Sunday. Brooklyn has lost four straight meetings with the Pacers

Raptors: Host Sacramento on Sunday. Toronto snapped an eight-game losing streak in Sacramento by beating the Kings 102-87 last Sunday.

