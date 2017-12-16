All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 31 23 6 2 48 117 75 Columbus 32 20 11 1 41 94 84 Washington 33 20 12 1 41 105 96 Toronto 33 20 12 1 41 108 94 New Jersey 31 17 9 5 39 95 94 N.Y. Islanders 32 17 12 3 37 114 111 N.Y. Rangers 32 17 12 3 37 105 94 Pittsburgh 33 16 14 3 35 95 106 Boston 29 15 10 4 34 84 82 Carolina 31 13 11 7 33 88 97 Philadelphia 31 13 11 7 33 89 89 Montreal 32 14 14 4 32 87 100 Detroit 31 11 13 7 29 83 102 Florida 32 12 15 5 29 93 110 Ottawa 30 10 13 7 27 82 103 Buffalo 33 8 18 7 23 72 111 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 31 20 7 4 44 106 85 St. Louis 33 21 10 2 44 105 84 Los Angeles 33 20 10 3 43 100 77 Vegas 31 20 9 2 42 107 95 Winnipeg 32 18 9 5 41 108 92 San Jose 30 17 10 3 37 82 71 Minnesota 31 17 11 3 37 91 88 Dallas 32 18 13 1 37 96 92 Chicago 32 16 11 5 37 98 85 Calgary 32 16 13 3 35 91 99 Anaheim 32 14 11 7 35 86 92 Colorado 31 15 14 2 32 96 101 Vancouver 32 14 14 4 32 83 97 Edmonton 32 13 17 2 28 93 105 Arizona 34 7 22 5 19 76 118

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1

Washington 5, Boston 3

Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, New Jersey 1, OT

Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 2, Toronto 0

Colorado 2, Florida 1

Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 1

Nashville 4, Edmonton 0

San Jose 3, Calgary 2

Vegas 2, Pittsburgh 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.