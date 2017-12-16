|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|6
|2
|48
|117
|75
|13-2-1
|10-4-1
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|94
|84
|12-6-0
|8-5-1
|7-4-0
|Washington
|33
|20
|12
|1
|41
|105
|96
|13-5-0
|7-7-1
|5-3-0
|Toronto
|33
|20
|12
|1
|41
|108
|94
|10-5-0
|10-7-1
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|95
|94
|7-5-2
|10-4-3
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|114
|111
|9-2-2
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|105
|94
|13-5-3
|4-7-0
|5-4-2
|Pittsburgh
|33
|16
|14
|3
|35
|95
|106
|10-5-1
|6-9-2
|4-2-0
|Boston
|29
|15
|10
|4
|34
|84
|82
|9-5-2
|6-5-2
|2-1-2
|Philadelphia
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|89
|89
|6-6-4
|7-5-3
|1-0-3
|Montreal
|32
|14
|14
|4
|32
|87
|100
|9-7-3
|5-7-1
|8-1-1
|Carolina
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|83
|93
|6-4-3
|6-7-4
|2-3-2
|Detroit
|31
|11
|13
|7
|29
|83
|102
|5-6-6
|6-7-1
|3-7-2
|Florida
|32
|12
|15
|5
|29
|93
|110
|6-6-3
|6-9-2
|4-3-1
|Ottawa
|30
|10
|13
|7
|27
|82
|103
|5-5-5
|5-8-2
|2-3-1
|Buffalo
|32
|8
|18
|6
|22
|68
|106
|4-9-1
|4-9-5
|3-4-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|106
|85
|11-2-2
|9-5-2
|8-1-1
|St. Louis
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|105
|84
|11-7-0
|10-3-2
|5-1-1
|Los Angeles
|33
|20
|10
|3
|43
|100
|77
|10-5-2
|10-5-1
|3-3-2
|Vegas
|31
|20
|9
|2
|42
|107
|95
|12-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Winnipeg
|32
|18
|9
|5
|41
|108
|92
|11-3-1
|7-6-4
|5-2-1
|San Jose
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|82
|71
|9-6-2
|8-4-1
|5-1-2
|Minnesota
|31
|17
|11
|3
|37
|91
|88
|10-3-2
|7-8-1
|4-5-0
|Dallas
|32
|18
|13
|1
|37
|96
|92
|10-4-0
|8-9-1
|4-8-0
|Chicago
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|98
|85
|9-5-2
|7-6-3
|3-5-2
|Calgary
|32
|16
|13
|3
|35
|91
|99
|8-9-0
|8-4-3
|5-4-0
|Anaheim
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|86
|92
|8-7-3
|6-4-4
|3-2-4
|Colorado
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|96
|101
|9-5-1
|6-9-1
|4-5-1
|Vancouver
|32
|14
|14
|4
|32
|83
|97
|5-7-3
|9-7-1
|3-5-0
|Edmonton
|32
|13
|17
|2
|28
|93
|105
|5-10-0
|8-7-2
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|34
|7
|22
|5
|19
|76
|118
|3-9-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1
Washington 5, Boston 3
Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Colorado 2, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 1
Nashville 4, Edmonton 0
San Jose 3, Calgary 2
Vegas 2, Pittsburgh 1
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.