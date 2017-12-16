|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|31
|23
|6
|2
|48
|117
|75
|Toronto
|33
|20
|12
|1
|41
|108
|94
|Boston
|29
|15
|10
|4
|34
|84
|82
|Montreal
|32
|14
|14
|4
|32
|87
|100
|Detroit
|31
|11
|13
|7
|29
|83
|102
|Florida
|32
|12
|15
|5
|29
|93
|110
|Ottawa
|30
|10
|13
|7
|27
|82
|103
|Buffalo
|32
|8
|18
|6
|22
|68
|106
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|32
|20
|11
|1
|41
|94
|84
|Washington
|33
|20
|12
|1
|41
|105
|96
|New Jersey
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|95
|94
|N.Y. Islanders
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|114
|111
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|17
|12
|3
|37
|105
|94
|Pittsburgh
|33
|16
|14
|3
|35
|95
|106
|Philadelphia
|31
|13
|11
|7
|33
|89
|89
|Carolina
|30
|12
|11
|7
|31
|83
|93
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|31
|20
|7
|4
|44
|106
|85
|St. Louis
|33
|21
|10
|2
|44
|105
|84
|Winnipeg
|32
|18
|9
|5
|41
|108
|92
|Minnesota
|31
|17
|11
|3
|37
|91
|88
|Dallas
|32
|18
|13
|1
|37
|96
|92
|Chicago
|32
|16
|11
|5
|37
|98
|85
|Colorado
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|96
|101
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|33
|20
|10
|3
|43
|100
|77
|Vegas
|31
|20
|9
|2
|42
|107
|95
|San Jose
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|82
|71
|Calgary
|32
|16
|13
|3
|35
|91
|99
|Anaheim
|32
|14
|11
|7
|35
|86
|92
|Vancouver
|32
|14
|14
|4
|32
|83
|97
|Edmonton
|32
|13
|17
|2
|28
|93
|105
|Arizona
|34
|7
|22
|5
|19
|76
|118
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Buffalo 1
Washington 5, Boston 3
Columbus 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, New Jersey 1, OT
Chicago 5, Winnipeg 1
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 1
Minnesota 2, Toronto 0
Colorado 2, Florida 1
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 1
Nashville 4, Edmonton 0
San Jose 3, Calgary 2
Vegas 2, Pittsburgh 1
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 2
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Edmonton at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 5 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Washington, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9 p.m.