Being a parent in Taiwan can be tough. Speaking as someone with kids myself I know that it can be a constant battle to keep them amused. Taiwan is not always the most child-friendly of places. Traditional attitudes towards kids are that they have to fit into the parent’s schedule and do what they want to do. Such an approach deprives children of must needed learning opportunities and experiences, yet is still common-place here well into the 21st century.

And as a result, there can be a lack of good places to take kids in parts of Taiwan. Even as attitudes are changing amongst the more progressive Taiwanese parents, facilities are not always up to scratch. For example, there are no shortage of ‘child-friendly restaurants’ across Taiwan but most offer sub-standard play facilities and even worse food. Many other state-funded facilities, such as the Science and Technology Museum in Kaohsiung have poorly maintained and ill-thought-through children’s areas. The attitude of ‘it’s only for kids’ remains.

But for all that, there are still some great places to take kids to as well. Some offer great specialist children’s experiences while others are regular attractions which kids can enjoy every bit as much as adults. In this article, I have picked out my top 10 places to visit in Taiwan with kids:

Taipei Zoo - 台北動物園

Taipei Zoo is thought to be the largest in Asia and has more than enough to keep kids entertained for an entire day. It has a large and diverse range of animals to see with different areas dedicated to native Taiwanese animals, Asian creatures, African animals, birds, insects, and much more. The highlight for many, of course, would be the Pandas

There is plenty to see indoors too, for those who want to escape the heat, including Koalas, penguins, and reptiles. And with the help of a guided or audio tour, your kids can not only enjoy seeing the animals but learn more about them and their environment. And if they do want more from a day out to the Muzha (木柵) district of Taipei, why not head to the nearby Maokong Gondola (貓空纜車) too.



(Image: Flick user カメラマン)

Visit a Night Market - 夜市

I’ll be honest, I am not a big fan of Night Markets. Too many seem to offer low-quality and overpriced fare when compared to Evening Markets. But with kids in tow, they are a great place to keep them entertained for a few hours. If you are not fussy about what they eat, there are plenty of food options, but what they will really enjoy are the games.

Whether it is bagatelle, target shooting, throwing the hoop over the prize, darts, or even something as simple as magnetic fishing, kids of all ages will be enthralled. And even the fake toys and cheap plastic rubbish they hand out as prizes will keep them amused for hours. Night Market games won’t break the bank and there aren’t many kids in Taiwan who don’t get a kick out of them.



(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Taichung National Museum of Nature and Science - 國立自然科學博物館

While I personally found Kaohsiung’s National Science and Technology Museum a real let down for kids, the National Museum of Natural Science in Taichung is a definite winner. It is a huge museum with something for everyone. For kids, highlights tend to be the huge Palaeoloxodon elephant skeleton, the Gallery of Dinosaurs, with four animatronic dinosaurs and numerous fossils, and the preserved giant squid measuring almost 9 meters in length.

If that doesn’t sound like enough, there are also botanical gardens to explore, a Tropical Rainforest Greenhouse containing an Amazon freshwater tank with real piranhas, and an IMAX planetarium. The only downside is that it doesn’t cater much to non-Chinese speakers, but the English section of their website is superb, so be sure to take a look before you visit.



(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

The Jingzaijiao Tile-Paved Salt Fields in Tainan - 井仔腳瓦盤鹽田

This one may not sound as fun for kids as the first three on the list, but trust me, a visit to the Jingzaijiao Tile-Paved Salt Fields in Tainan is not just educational, but great fun too. Visitors will not only learn about the history of this ancient desalination technique but also about how the industry developed in Taiwan.

For kids, the fun is always in doing things, so it is great that they always have a few fields where the seawater has already evaporated and the kids can rake and gather the salt themselves. It is a fascinating insight into Taiwan’s culture, a crucial industry in this part of the country, and the type of backbreaking manual labor that many of their forefathers would have had to endure.



(Image: Flickr user 大雄 汪)

Changhua Roundhouse - 彰化扇形車庫

The Changhua Roundhouse is one of the best-preserved pieces of Taiwan’s railway history still in existence. It is the only roundhouse of its kind in the country and one of only three that has not just been preserved, but is still operational. It was built in 1922 for locomotives to be repaired. And almost 100 later, the engines have changed, but the roundhouse is still performing the same vital function.

Visitors can explore the site using walkways to enjoy the architecture, and even climb up to the viewing platform for a bird’s eye view. But for kids, the real excitement is the trains which regularly arrive and depart from the roundhouse, with many making use of the turntable as they do so. Visitors can literally stand right next to the engines while this is happening. It’s a thrilling experience and if you are really lucky, you might just catch one of the steam trains which visits from time to time too. It is educational, but above all, it's really good fun!



(Image: Flickr user billy1125)

Taiwan Balloon Museum - 台灣氣球博物館

I’ll be the first to admit the quirky museums can be hit and miss, but the Taiwan Balloon Museum is something really quite special. Situated in a former balloon factory, which now specializes in high-end and professional balloons is a balloon shaped building that houses one of the country's many museums. Visitors can learn how balloons are made, a little about balloon history and even have a go at making their own balloons.

There are countless opportunities for balloon play of course and a gift shop full of balloon related toys and games too. Visitors should note that they do need to make an advanced booking to visit. But it really is well-worth making the effort, especially if you have kids in tow.



(Image: tripadvisor.com)

Fruit and Vegetable Picking

Taiwan’s rapid industrial development means that most kids will grow up in urban or suburban environments and one result of this is that they can be detached from the origins of the food they are eating. This is never a good thing, especially if parents are keen on promoting a healthy diet. But fortunately, as it has become more and more popular, there are no shortage of opportunities to head out into rural Taiwan and pick your own fruits and vegetables.

Search the best options in your part of the country, but around Kaohsiung where we are based, we have enjoyed turnip and bean picking. Further north, on a trip to Miaoli a fantastic day can be spent strawberry picking. It is even possible to seek out organic farms if you are, understandably, concerned about the number of chemicals your little darlings might be getting on their hands. Wherever you go, your kids are sure to enjoy themselves and nothing is more satisfying than cooking and eating the food they have picked themselves.



(Image: Youtube)

Leefoo Village Resort and Theme Park - 六福村主題遊樂園

Resorts in Taiwan can often seem to be sub-par. Many are overpriced, outdated, and may leave their guests feeling disappointed. But many people with kids feel the need to spend on them anyway because no matter how poor they are, kids seem to enjoy them. Well if you want to check one out, make it Leefoo Village near Hsinchu. Leefoo Village is a theme park, water park, and zoo all in one location, meaning no matter what kids are interested in, there is something for them to enjoy.

Most spend a night at the Resort hotel, where all rooms overlook an enclosure for animals. The kids will love having giraffe’s heads bobbing at the windows and lemurs playing around on the balconies. The hotel itself is decent and the opportunity to get see the animals up close makes it unique. The theme park has a decent selection of rides for kids of all ages, while the water park also has plenty to do, but it is long overdue for an update. It's not perfect by any means, but Leefoo Village is a good choice among resorts, and you can be sure your kids will love it!



(Image: Flickr user Martin Lewison)

Head to a shopping mall

In the height of summer, outdoor activities are out of the question for many parents as the searing heat and humidity limit them to indoor fun. A popular air-conditioned option would be one of Taiwan’s many shopping malls. Some drag their kids to the shops, but the best malls offer a huge range of activities for kids to enjoy, albeit at a price. But if money isn’t a barrier, they can be a great place to keep kids amused on a hot and humid day.

As an example, Dream Mall in Kaohsiung offers a rooftop theme park, a huge cinema, and a large soft play area for younger kids. The newly opened Taroko Park Mall nearby goes even further with a big outdoor theme park, a trampoline centre, indoor basketball courts, mini golf, an outdoor go-karting track and much more. Some activities can be very expensive, but others are surprisingly cheap.



(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Head into nature

Taiwan is packed full of natural wonders and not all are so far off the beaten track that they are inaccessible to families. There are plenty of walking trails and hikes that are suitable for kids of all ages and give families a chance to get out and explore their own natural environment. A favorite of ours is one of the various trails around Shoushan (壽山) where kids can see various plants, birds and insects as well as catch sight of the wild Formosan macaques that inhabit it.

You don’t have to be into climbing to explore the area though. Taiwan is dotted with numerous forests, wetlands, and botanical gardens all of which give kids a chance to learn about the natural environment around them and, perhaps more importantly, gets them away from their computer screens and outside for a while.



(Image: pxhere.com)