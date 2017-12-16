Uncertainty reigns in tight Chilean presidential election

Sebastian Pinera, former Chilean president who is running for reelection, applauds during his closing campaign rally in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec
Presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier gets help fixing his tie as he arrives for a meeting in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Guillier wil
Supporters of presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera, former Chilean president who is running for reelection, attend his closing campaign rally in Sa
Supporters of presidential candidate Alejandro Guillier take a selfie during his closing campaign rally in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. G
Sebastian Pinera, former Chilean president who is running for reelection, addresses supporters as his wife Cecilia Morel stands behind during his clos
Supporters of presidential candidate Sebastian Pinera, former Chilean president who is running for reelection, attend his closing campaign rally in Sa
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Billionaire Sebastian Pinera once looked set to easily win the presidential runoff and swing Chile back to the right. Now, the election's outcome is so uncertain analysts say the country could remain on its center-left path.
Pinera, who previously governed Chile from 2010 to 2014, won the first round of voting in November with 36 percent support, well below expectations from pollsters. His center-left challenger Sen. Alejandro Guillier, garnered 22 percent. Pinera's failure to get an outright majority forced Sunday's runoff between the two candidates.
Polls are banned in the weeks ahead of the election but analysts say that based on the last polls released and trends seen, it appears the race is now up for grabs.