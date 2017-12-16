Uncertainty reigns in tight Chilean presidential election

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Billionaire Sebastian Pinera once looked set to easily win the presidential runoff and swing Chile back to the right. Now, the election's outcome is so uncertain analysts say the country could remain on its center-left path.

Pinera, who previously governed Chile from 2010 to 2014, won the first round of voting in November with 36 percent support, well below expectations from pollsters. His center-left challenger Sen. Alejandro Guillier, garnered 22 percent. Pinera's failure to get an outright majority forced Sunday's runoff between the two candidates.

Polls are banned in the weeks ahead of the election but analysts say that based on the last polls released and trends seen, it appears the race is now up for grabs.