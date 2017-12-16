Panama to extradite Mexican ex-governor on graft charges

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama has approved extradition for a Mexican fugitive ex-governor wanted in his home country on corruption charges.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Monica De Leon says the resolution was signed Friday by Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and Foreign Minister Isabel Saint Malo. It gives Mexican authorities 30 days to repatriate Roberto Borge.

Borge was governor of Quintana Roo state, which is home to the Caribbean resort city of Cancun on the Yucatan Peninsula, from 2011 to 2016.

He was arrested in June at Panama City's international airport before he was to board a flight to Paris.

Borge has denied the accusations against him in court appearances in Panama. Lawyer Carlos Carrillo filed multiple court appeals arguing that his client's detention was illegal and saying he was being held in "inhuman" conditions.