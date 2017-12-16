2 found dead at home of Apotex founder Barry Sherman

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario's health minister says the founder of drug company Apotex and his wife have been found dead. Toronto police called the deaths suspicious.

Health Minister Eric Hoskins tweeted about the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman, calling them "wonderful beings, incredible philanthropists and leaders in health care."

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said Friday they are investigating two bodies found at a home in Toronto but he declined to release the identities until it is proven to be a homicide.

Canadian Business magazine recently listed Sherman as the 15th richest person in Canada. Apotex is a generic drug maker.

The house in an upscale neighborhood of Toronto has police tape on it and a for sale sign on the lawn.