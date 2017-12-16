Halfpipe surprise: Jake Pates gets leg up on Olympic berth

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado halfpipe rider Jake Pates came from out of nowhere to win the Dew Tour and put himself in position to make the U.S. Olympic team.

Pates, a 19-year-old from Eagle, landed his version of a Double McTwist 1260 — the jump Shaun White brought to the sport eight years ago — to score 97.33 in Friday's final and win the second of four qualifying events for the U.S. team.

Pates made no attempt to mask his shock. Among those in the field he dusted included Olympic gold and silver medalists Iouri Podladtchikov and Ayumu Hirano, two-time Winter X Games champion Danny Davis and Australian Scotty James, who finished second and is considered a prime contender at the Olympics.

White wiped out during his two qualifying runs Thursday and did not make the final, but is still in good shape to make the Olympics.