South American football ex-boss Figueredo is released

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — A former head of the South American football confederation was released after more than 2 1/2 years in either jail or house arrest.

Karen Pintos, the lawyer for 85-year-old Eugenio Figueredo, has told the Associated Press he is free while he waits for the end of his fraud and money laundering case.

Figueredo was arrested in Switzerland in May 2015 and spent seven months in prison in Europe. The United States requested his extradition, but Swiss authorities returned him to Uruguay, where he was accused of corruption.

Figueredo was jailed in his homeland in December 2015.

In April 2016 he was put under house arrest because of his age and health problems.

Figueredo has admitted receiving millions of dollars in bribes from companies that sold South American football TV rights.