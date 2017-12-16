Sign-ups show health law's staying power in Trump era

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deadline burst of sign-ups is punctuating a tumultuous year for former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The strong finish for HealthCare.gov reveals continued consumer demand for the program's subsidized individual health plans.

But troubles aren't over for the Affordable Care Act. Actions by the Republican-led Congress and the Trump administration could undermine the ACA's insurance markets.

On the plus side for the ACA, official numbers show a sizable share of first-time customers — 36 percent — among people rushing to finish applications ahead of Friday's enrollment deadline.

Final national numbers aren't expected until next year, since some states extend sign-ups to Jan. 31.

Still, it was only a year ago that "Obamacare" seemed headed for oblivion as President Donald Trump swept into the White House.