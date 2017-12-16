New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|117.05
|117.05
|116.90
|116.95
|Down 2.20
|Mar
|120.40
|122.20
|120.30
|120.75
|Up
|.45
|May
|122.75
|124.40
|122.50
|122.95
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|124.90
|126.55
|124.80
|125.20
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|127.30
|128.80
|127.15
|127.55
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|130.90
|132.00
|130.80
|131.10
|Up
|.55
|Mar
|134.25
|134.60
|134.20
|134.40
|Up
|.50
|May
|136.40
|136.80
|136.40
|136.50
|Up
|.50
|Jul
|138.80
|138.80
|138.45
|138.50
|Up
|.45
|Sep
|140.75
|140.75
|140.35
|140.45
|Up
|.40
|Dec
|143.25
|Up
|.40
|Mar
|146.00
|Up
|.35
|May
|147.85
|Up
|.35
|Jul
|149.55
|Up
|.35
|Sep
|150.80
|Up
|.35