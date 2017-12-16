  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/12/16 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 117.05 117.05 116.90 116.95 Down 2.20
Mar 120.40 122.20 120.30 120.75 Up .45
May 122.75 124.40 122.50 122.95 Up .50
Jul 124.90 126.55 124.80 125.20 Up .50
Sep 127.30 128.80 127.15 127.55 Up .50
Dec 130.90 132.00 130.80 131.10 Up .55
Mar 134.25 134.60 134.20 134.40 Up .50
May 136.40 136.80 136.40 136.50 Up .50
Jul 138.80 138.80 138.45 138.50 Up .45
Sep 140.75 140.75 140.35 140.45 Up .40
Dec 143.25 Up .40
Mar 146.00 Up .35
May 147.85 Up .35
Jul 149.55 Up .35
Sep 150.80 Up .35