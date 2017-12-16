Recalls this week: crib and toddler bed mattresses, tractors

More than 20,000 crib and toddler bed mattresses are being recalled this week because they fail to meet flammability standards. Other recalled consumer products include benches and utility tractors.

Here's a more detailed look:

CRIB AND TODDLER BED MATTRESSES

DETAILS: Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress. They were sold at Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016. Details on model numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Dream-On-Me-Recalls-Crib-Toddler-Bed-Mattresses-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Mattress-Flammability-Standard

WHY: The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: None.

HOW MANY: About 23,400.

FOR MORE: Call Dream On Me at 877-201-4317 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.dreamonme.com and click on "Customer Care" for more information.

CROSSBOW ARROW NOCKS

DETAILS: All white plastic molded clip-on nocks used in arrows for Ravin brand crossbows. The white arrow nocks were sold separately in a package of 12 and as original equipment with Ravin crossbows and Ravin arrows. The white nocks measure about 0.9 inches long. They were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Dicks Sporting Goods stores and other stores nationwide from October 2016 through November 2017. The arrow nocks were also included as original equipment with Ravin crossbows and Ravin arrows.

WHY: If the nock is not fully engaged with the bowstring, the crossbow can fail to discharge when the trigger is pulled and can result in the bow discharging while re-nocking of the arrow, posing an injury hazard to users.

INCIDENTS: 44 reports of the arrow nocks malfunctioning. There were 23 reports of finger injuries, including six serious injuries.

HOW MANY: About 220,000 nocks in the U.S. and about 3,600 nocks in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Ravin Crossbows at 888-298-6335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, send email to nockupdate@ravincrossbows.com or visit www.ravincrossbows.com and click on "Safety and Instructions" for more information.

COMPACT UTILITY TRACTORS

DETAILS: John Deere model 1023E and 1025R compact utility tractors. They are green and yellow with "John Deere" and the model number printed on the hood of the tractor. The serial number is located on the right side of the frame by the front right tire. A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall is available at www.JohnDeere.com/1023E-1025R-ROPSbolt-Recall . They were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from March 2017 through October 2017.

WHY: The rollover protective structure (ROPS) at the back of the tractor can loosen and fail to protect the operator in a rollover accident, posing a risk of injury.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 3,300 in the U.S. and about 380 were sold in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Deere & Co. at 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or visit www.deere.com and select "Product Recall Information" on the drop-down menu under "Services & Support" for more information.

BENCHES

DETAILS: Crate and Barrel Dakota wooden benches. The bench has two legs and was sold in two sizes: 51 inches wide by 18 inches tall and 71 inches wide and 18 inches tall. They were sold at Crate and Barrel stores nationwide and at www.crateandbarrel.com from September 2011 through November 2017.

WHY: The benches can tip over while in use, posing a fall hazard.

INCIDENTS: Seven reports of the benches tipping over, including four reports of injuries. The injuries involved broken toes, a broken foot, and a fingertip amputation.

HOW MANY: About 6,800 in the U.S. and about 575 units in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Crate and Barrel at 800-451-8217 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. CT every day or visit www.crateandbarrel.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.

DECORATIVE GLASS PUMPKINS

DETAILS: Pier 1 Imports' decorative clear glass pumpkins with wooden stem. The glass pumpkins have a hollow glass base with a wooden stem attached to the top and were sold in two sizes, small and medium. The small pumpkins weigh 1.65 pounds, and measures 8 high by 8.5 inches wide. The medium pumpkins weigh about two pounds, and measures 10 inches high by about 7 inches wide. The recalled pumpkins have the following SKU numbers: 3202753 for the small pumpkin and 3202766 for the medium pumpkin. The SKU numbers can be found on the price sticker located on the bottom of the product. They were sold at Pier 1 Imports stores and at www.Pier1.com from June 2017 through November 2017.

WHY: The wooden stem on the top of the decorative pumpkin can detach when picked up, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break, posing a laceration hazard.

INCIDENTS: Seven reports of the wooden stems detaching from the glass pumpkin base when picked up by the stem, causing the glass pumpkin base to fall and break, resulting in lacerations, including one incident which required stitches.

HOW MANY: About 16,600 units in the U.S. and about 430 units in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Pier 1 Imports at 855-513-5140 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT seven days a week or visit www.pier1.com and click on "Product Notes & Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

CEILING FANS

DETAILS: Hunter Contempo ceiling fan models 59176 and 59174. The model number can be found on a label on top of the motor housing. The fan comes with five reversible blades and has a 54-inch blade span. Model 59176 comes with cherry and dark walnut blades. Model 59174 comes with light gray oak and gray walnut blades. They were sold at Costco stores nationwide and at Costco.com from January 2016 through August 2017. Refurbished fans were sold online during the same period on eBay, Amazon, and Groupon.

WHY: The owner's manual instructs consumers to install the light globe incorrectly and the light globe can fall, posing an impact injury hazard.

INCIDENTS: 38 reports of the light globe falling due to the incorrect instructions in the U.S. and two in Canada. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 168,000 in the U.S. and about 1,900 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Hunter at 866-326-2003 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit www.hunterfan.com and click on "Recall" located at the bottom of the page for more information or visit www.hunterfan.com/recall .

SWEATSHIRTS

DETAILS: Todd Snyder + Champion brand 100 percent cotton brushed fleece knit, long-sleeve, reverse weave sweatshirts. They have ribbed side gussets and a Champion applique logo on the left wrist. "Champion Processed Sportswear + Todd Snyder New York" is printed on a label at the neck. The SoulCycle sweatshirts have a SoulCycle logo on the front. They were sold at Bloomingdale's, Hush Life Boutique, SoulCycle and Todd Snyder stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com , www.net-a-porter.com , www.soulcycle.com and www.toddsnyder.com from August 2014 through October 2017 for between $140 and $150.

WHY: The sweatshirts fail to meet federal flammability standards for clothing textiles, posing a burn risk to users.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,100 in U.S. and 40 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Todd Snyder toll-free at 866-897-0333 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@toddsnyder.com or online at www.toddsnyder.com and click on "Product Recall" for more information.