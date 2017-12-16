From rapper to mogul, Jeezy continues to make power moves

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Jeezy was so poor growing up as a child that he and his mother sometimes knocked cockroaches off their meals so they could eat.

It's a moment Jeezy will never forget. The four-time Grammy-nominated rapper is now far removed from those poverty-stricken conditions, but those tough childhood memories still makes him hungry for a better life.

Now, he wants to use his testimony of overcoming life's daunting obstacles to inspire listeners to "trust the process" through his new album, "Pressure," released Friday. His eighth album features Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, J. Cole and 2 Chainz.

Now, at 40, Jeezy says "Pressure" is focusing more on his evolution from the street life.

Jeezy adds, "No matter what you're going through in life, just stand your ground and believe in yourself."