Unique premise helps 'Search Party' find its following

NEW YORK (AP) — The star and executive producers of TBS' "Search Party" agree that it's not an easy premise to describe, jokingly describing it as "'Scooby Doo' — but good."

The show follows a group of 20-somethings searching for a missing friend from college. In the end (spoiler alert), it's revealed the friend wasn't really missing at all. And just when you think the point of the show is about how people can make something out of nothing, a murder occurs, launching a season two about the cover-up.

Before they brought the idea for the series to networks, the producers filmed the pilot independently to set up both the story and the tone of the series, and then took it to networks.