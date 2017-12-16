McDormand inspired central character in 'Three Billboards'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The central character in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" probably wouldn't exist without Frances McDormand, and writer-director Martin McDonagh says such strong characters and actresses are something to celebrate in an industry reeling from revelations of widespread sexual misconduct.

The film was nominated for six Golden Globes and four Screen Actors Guild Awards this week.

McDonagh says he based his story's protagonist on the Oscar-winning actress and that her voice was in his head while he was developing the character. McDormand plays Mildred Hayes, a frustrated and foul-mouthed mom seeking justice for her murdered daughter.

McDormand and co-star Sam Rockwell both earned nods this week for their performances.