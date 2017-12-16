Politics shaped the year in books in 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — For book readers in 2017, the choice was often between imagining the worst, hoping for the best or escaping entirely.

The most widely read works of the year ranged from Timothy Snyder's "On Tyranny," a guide to defending democracy, to Dan Brown's thriller "Origin" to the personal and political verse of Rupi Kaur. Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" and George Orwell's "1984" were dystopian tales from the past made newly relevant as warnings of horrors to come.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza's "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" was, for admirers of Trump's predecessor, a bittersweet album of an administration out of office for less than a year but somehow from long ago.