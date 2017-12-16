German gets life in prison for flying to US for child sex

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A German man has been sentenced to life in U.S. federal prison for flying to Florida to have sex with a 13-year-old child.

Meinrad Kopp was arrested in Orlando in June after arranging sex with a Brevard County Sheriff's Office undercover agent he thought was the girl's father.

In a Florida Today report , the sheriff's office said Kopp, 55, pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity with the enhancement of overseas travel.

Kopp was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison and ordered to pay a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Court Judge Paul Byron said the sentence was intended to deter sex tourism.

Kopp is a German citizen who lived in Switzerland.