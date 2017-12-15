  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/15 23:13
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 24 6 .800
Toronto 18 8 .692 4
New York 15 13 .536 8
Philadelphia 14 13 .519
Brooklyn 11 16 .407 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 15 13 .536
Miami 13 14 .481
Orlando 11 18 .379
Charlotte 10 17 .370
Atlanta 6 22 .214 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 21 8 .724
Milwaukee 15 11 .577
Indiana 16 12 .571
Detroit 15 13 .536
Chicago 7 20 .259 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 22 4 .846
San Antonio 19 9 .679 4
New Orleans 15 14 .517
Memphis 8 20 .286 15
Dallas 8 21 .276 15½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 12 .586
Denver 15 13 .536
Portland 14 13 .519 2
Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 3
Utah 13 15 .464
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 23 6 .793
L.A. Clippers 11 15 .423 10½
L.A. Lakers 10 17 .370 12
Sacramento 9 19 .321 13½
Phoenix 9 21 .300 14½

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 105, Atlanta 91

New York 111, Brooklyn 104

Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112

Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96

Golden State 112, Dallas 97

Friday's Games

Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.