|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|24
|6
|.800
|—
|Toronto
|18
|8
|.692
|4
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|Philadelphia
|14
|13
|.519
|8½
|Brooklyn
|11
|16
|.407
|11½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|15
|13
|.536
|—
|Miami
|13
|14
|.481
|1½
|Orlando
|11
|18
|.379
|4½
|Charlotte
|10
|17
|.370
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|22
|.214
|9
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|11
|.577
|4½
|Indiana
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Detroit
|15
|13
|.536
|5½
|Chicago
|7
|20
|.259
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|4
|.846
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|9
|.679
|4
|New Orleans
|15
|14
|.517
|8½
|Memphis
|8
|20
|.286
|15
|Dallas
|8
|21
|.276
|15½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Denver
|15
|13
|.536
|1½
|Portland
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Oklahoma City
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Utah
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|11
|15
|.423
|10½
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|17
|.370
|12
|Sacramento
|9
|19
|.321
|13½
|Phoenix
|9
|21
|.300
|14½
___
|Thursday's Games
Detroit 105, Atlanta 91
New York 111, Brooklyn 104
Cleveland 121, L.A. Lakers 112
Minnesota 119, Sacramento 96
Golden State 112, Dallas 97
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Miami, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Sacramento at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Boston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.