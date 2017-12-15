3 car gurus from 'The Grand Tour' ponder the car's future

NEW YORK (AP) — With all the excitement over electric cars and driverless vehicles, It might seem like the days of cars that use gas are numbered. But car gurus Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May aren't so sure.

They think there will still be the roar of the engines heard around the world, albeit as weekend diversions on tracks. Says Mays: "The future is full of Ferraris."

The former "Top Gear" hosts have just launched season two of their new automotive show, "The Grand Tour" on Amazon Prime. Clarkson calls the show "just three middle-aged men with poor teeth, bad physics, and creaking joints, who go around the world getting into scrapes."